Lily man kicks Whitley County deputy during Sunday arrest











Whitley County Sheriff’s deputies say a Lily man was under the influence of alcohol when he got into a fight with family members, and then kicked the deputy who tried to place him under arrest early Sunday morning in Corbin.

Jeremiah Scott Poynter, 21, is facing charges of fourth-degree assault – domestic violence, third-degree assault on a police officer, alcohol intoxication in a public place, and second-degree disorderly conduct.

Deputies were called to a residence on Little Current Trail, off of Riva Ridge Trail, at approximately 1 a.m. in response to a complaint of a male suspect, who was under the influence, fighting with family members.

“Upon arrival I observed his father and brother in a struggle with (Poynter),” Deputy Chad Foley wrote in the arrest citation, adding that Poynter was yelling and cursing.

Foley, along with Deputy Jason Strunk worked to secure Poynter into handcuff. However, Foley stated that Poynter kicked him multiple times in the leg, and kick his father in the chest.

“Poynter had to be tazed several times to get him to comply with commands,” Foley wrote.

Even as deputies attempted to secure Poynter in shackles, Foley stated that he continued to kick, striking Strunk in the leg multiple times.

Poynter was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.