Lily man facing child abuse, drug trafficking charges











A Lily man is facing child abuse and drug trafficking charges after Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies discovered crystal methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia inside his residence where a five-year-old was living Sunday night.

James Anthony Reeves, 30, was charged with third-degree criminal abuse – child 12 or under, and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – methamphetamine.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said deputies responded to the residence on Tackett Spur Road, off of East Ky. 552.

Deputies told Reeves and the woman at the residence they were there concerning possible drug abuse.

After deputies initially located unspecified drug paraphernalia, they asked Reeves if there was anything else.

According to the arrest citation, Reeves brought the deputies a purple container containing glass pipes and straws, along with a small baggie of crystal methamphetamine.

“I also located scales along with approximately $773.00 in cash,” Deputy Brent France stated.

“The house was also not suitable for living conditions with a five year old child present inside the residence,” France stated.

Acciardo stated that while the amount of meth recovered was not enough to warrant a trafficking charge, the presence of the scales and the cash showed intent to sell.

Reeves was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center where he is being held on a $10,000 cash bond.