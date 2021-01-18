Lily man charged with trafficking meth in north Corbin











A Lily man was charged with trafficking methamphetamine following a traffic stop at a north Corbin business early Monday morning.

Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Joshua R. Walters, 32, after finding him in possession of a suspected methamphetamine, small baggies and scales inside his vehicle.

Deputy Landry Collett initially conducted a traffic stop at the unnamed business on Ky. 770 at approximately 3:35 a.m. after observing a black Lincoln with an expired registration plate.

“During the traffic stop the driver was found in possession of suspected methamphetamine, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license and had a license plate not assigned to his vehicle,” said Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer.

Walters was placed under arrest. However, as deputies continued the investigation, Acciardo stated that he attempted to flee on foot, running 150 yards before deputies caught him and took him back into custody.

Walters was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – methamphetamine, second-offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree fleeing or evading police – on foot, second-degree escape, resisting arrest, no registration plates, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure to surrender revoked operator’s license, possessing a license when privileges are revoked, and improper display of registration plates.

Walters was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.