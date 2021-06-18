Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Lily man charged with siccing dog on Laurel deputies

Posted On 18 Jun 2021
A Lily man, who allegedly attempted to sic his German Shepherd on Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies as they investigated a drug complaint at the residence, was arrested on drug trafficking and wanton endangerment charges.

