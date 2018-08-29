Lily man charged with beating up his aunt, holding her captive













A Lily man was arrested Tuesday night for allegedly beating and slashing his aunt over the weekend.

Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Freddy T. Humfleet, 41, on charges of first-degree assault and first-degree unlawful imprisonment.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said the alleged incident occurred over a two-night period at the victim’s home on Echo Valley Road, during which she suffered extreme bruising to her face and body including her eyes, cheeks, upper lip, chest legs abdomen and back.

“The victim also had two injuries on her knew consistent with knife wounds,” Acciardo stated.

“He lived in the same house. We don’t know if they had a disagreement or what started it,” Acciardo added.

The victim was able to make contact with Laurel 911 on Sunday night and was taken to St. Joseph London for treatment of her injuries.

“He was still in the house at the time,” Acciardo said of Humfleet

Following the investigation by Detective Chris Edwards, Humfleet was arrested at the residence on Echo Valley Road at approximately 5:50 p.m.

“He has denied everything,” Acciardo said of Humfleet

Humfleet was also served with several outstanding arrest warrants out of Laurel County on charges of fourth-degree assault, third-degree terroristic threatening and flagrant non support.

Humfleet is being held without bond in the Laurel County Correctional Facility.

Humfleet is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Laurel District Court.