Lily man charged with assaulting woman, running from, fighting with deputies











A Lily man was arrested Wednesday night for allegedly hitting a woman in the face and attempting to run from and fight with Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies.

Poreston G. Monhollen, 47, is facing charges of fourth–degree assault, third-degree criminal trespassing, third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree fleeing or evading police – on foot, second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and menacing.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said Deputy Tommy Houston and K-9 Deputy Gary Mehler were dispatched to a residence off of Robert E. Cox Road in north Corbin at approximately 11:45 p.m. in response to a complaint of a domestic assault.

“Upon arrival at the scene deputies noted that the suspect observed deputies and fled into the woods and upon being located briefly struggled with deputies before being taken into custody,” Acciardo stated referring to Monhollen.

Acciardo stated that Monhollen had reportedly arrived at the residence and was asked to leave when it was noticed that he was under the influence.

“When asked to leave by the home owner, this individual struck a female subject there in the face,” Acciardo stated.

Acciardo added that one of the deputies destroyed his uniform during the foot pursuit as he made his way through briars and thickets.

Monhollen was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.