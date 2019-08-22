Lily man charged with assaulting neighbor with wooden spindle











A Lily man was arrested Thursday night after Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies say he intervened in a dispute between neighbors by striking one in the head with a wooden staircase spindle.

Christopher Vickers, 18, is facing one count of second-degree assault.

Deputies were called to the scene on Douglas Blvd. off of Ky. 2392 at approximately 7:30 p.m.

“The complaint was that the neighbors had been fighting and an individual had struck one of them in the head,” said Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, noting that there was no indication how or why Vickers became involved.

Acciardo added that the victim was taken to the hospital where stitches were required to close the wound.

Deputy Gary Mehler took Vickers into custody.

He is being held in the Laurel County Correctional Center, and is scheduled to be arraigned Friday morning in Laurel District Court.

Under Kentucky law, second-degree assault is a Class C felony, carrying a potential prison sentence of five to ten years.