Lily man charged with sexual abuse

Posted On 15 Jan 2018
A Lily man is being held without bond in the Laurel County Correctional Facility following his arrest Monday on charges of first-degree sexual abuse.

Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 18-year-old Brett E. Hand Monday afternoon.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said Detective Chris Edwards, along with Deputies Josh Scott and Brad Mink were dispatched to a residence in Lily to conduct and investigation involving two young children.

“Upon arrival investigators learned that his subject (Hand) had allegedly subjected the two children to sexual contact,” Acciardo stated.

Hand was taken into custody and lodged in the correctional facility.

Hand is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Laurel District Court.

