Lily man arrested in connection with stolen trailers in Knox County

Posted On 07 May 2018
A Lily man was arrested Monday in connection with the theft of a car hauler and a utility trailer from a Knox County car lot.

Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy William Stewart, the department’s public affairs officer, said deputies arrested Adam Clinton Sprinkles, 40 following an investigation into the thefts that occurred May 2 at K and C Auto Sales in Bimble.

Stewart stated that the perpetrator(s) pushed a vehicle out of the way to gain access to the trailers.

Deputy Claude Hudson located the trailers in northern Laurel County near the Jackson County line Friday.

Sprinkles was charged with theft by unlawful taking and first-degree criminal mischief and lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.

Stewart said the investigation is continuing and additional arrests are expected.

