Lily man arrested for attempting to shove stolen items under fence outside Walmart lawn and garden center











Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies say a Lily man was shoplifting at the Corbin Walmart by attempting to push the stolen items under the fence surrounding the law and garden area of the store Friday afternoon.

Joshua P. Baker, 26, was charged with theft by unlawful taking – shoplifting – under $500, and first-degree trespassing.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said Baker had been detained by Walmart loss prevention after they had observed him removing tags off of items, concealing them in a bag and attempting to push the items under the fence.

The total of the items was $70.67.

Acciardo said the trespassing charged stemmed from Baker having been ordered not to be on Walmart property.

“Had been arrested for shoplifting the day before and had been ordered not to return to the store,” Acciardo explained.

Baker was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center, where he is being held on a $2,500 cash bond.