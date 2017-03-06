By Dean Manning

A Lily man on the run from law enforcement since Jan. 30 when he allegedly drug a Laurel County Sheriff’s deputy with his car, was arrested Friday afternoon.

According to Sheriff John Root, deputies arrested 42-year-old Roger Sizemore after they developed information on Sizemore’s location.

Deputies Tommy Houston, Shawn Jackson and Brandon Broughton, along with K-9 Deputy Daniel Grigsby and K-9 “Edge” responded to Prewitt Cemetery Road in Keavy.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said when deputies attempted to take Sizemore into custody, he began struggling and kicking at them.

“Upon arrest Sizemore was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine, loaded needles, and Neurontin.

Sizemore was served with the warrant charging him with second-degree assault on a police officer and first-degree fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle, stemming from Jan. 30 incident.

Acciardo said law enforcement was searching for Sizemore in connection with a domestic violence incident on Moberly Bend Road in western Laurel County when Deputy Houston located his vehicle and initiated a traffic stop.

“Roger Sizemore drove off from the scene even though Deputy Houston reached into the vehicle to attempt to get Sizemore to stop,” Acciardo said. “However, Sizemore put the vehicle in gear dragging Deputy Houston alongside the vehicle and causing injury to him.”

Sizemore was also charged with resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing, first-degree possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, illegal possession of a legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and controlled substance prescription not in proper container.

Sizemore was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center where he is being held on a $25,000 cash bond.