Lily homeowner finds intruder eating ice cream

A Lily homeowner called police Friday night after he discovered a man sitting in his home and eating his ice cream.

Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 23-year-old Joshua Hampton after finding him in the residence on East Ky. 552.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said deputies were called to the scene about 5:10 p.m. in response to a complaint of a burglary in progress.

“When deputies arrived at the scene and conducted an investigation they learned from the home owner that he had been upstairs in his residence when he heard his dog barking downstairs and found this subject in his kitchen drinking milk and eating ice cream – the homeowner did not know the individual in his residence,” Acciardo stated.

Acciardo said the door to the residence had been left unlocked allowing Hampton to gain entry.

“He told us he is homeless and has no place to go,” Acciardo said when asked if Hampton gave police a reason why he was in the home adding that deputies had arrested him on Nov. 28 on a criminal trespassing charge.

Hampton is facing one count of second-degree burglary.

Hampton is being held in the Laurel County Correctional Facility on a $25,000 cash bond.

Hampton has pleaded not guilty to the charge and is scheduled to return to Laurel District Court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing to determine whether there is probable cause to present the case to a grand jury.