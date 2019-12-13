Lily Fire Station 1 is for sale, construction of new fire station planned











For $315,000 you can purchase what will soon be the former Lily Fire Station 1.

However, that is not the end of Lily Fire and Rescue, but rather a new beginning. The department is preparing to break ground on a new station at the intersection of Fariston Road and Greta Lane, which is north of Aisin Automotive Casting.

“We have simply outgrown our current station and need more room,” Lily Fire and Rescue officials stated on the department’s Facebook page adding that one truck is parked outside a member’s house because there isn’t enough room at the station.

Deputy Chief Steve Walker said the current station was originally built in the early 90’s to replace the original station.

“The current station only holds about four trucks. Over the years we have grown to about 35 firefighters and six trucks and apparatuses,” Walker said. “We don’t have facilities to train our people and store our stuff.”

The department purchased 4.6 acres of property with plans to construct a new station that would also serve as a training facility.

“We are putting the existing station up for sale so we can use those funds to actually build the new station,” Walker said.

Should the current station sell before the new station is ready, Walker said officials would work with the new owner to keep the department in place until construction is complete, or rent space to store the department’s equipment in the interim.

“There will never not be a time when we aren’t able to serve the community,” Walker said.

In addition to more space, Walker said the location of the new station will improve the department’s response times.

With the exception of two smaller trucks, firefighters must drive up to Aisin along Ky. 552 to reach U.S. 25. That route requires crossing the railroad tracks. If the crossing is blocked by a passing train the trucks must continue north to Fariston Road.

In addition to covering approximately 80 square miles of its own territory, Lily has a mutual aid agreement where it is automatically paged to any structure fire in the West Knox Fire District. It is also available to assist other departments including: Campground, Keavy and London.

Walker said the department has set up a special building fund account and public donations for the project are welcome and appreciated.

Donations may be mailed to:

Lily Fire Department

P.O. Box 142

Lily, KY 40740

Donations may be earmarked for the building project.

Officials stated that the department is scheduled to break ground on the new station in the spring.

“Again, Lily Fire & Rescue is not closing down! We are and will continue the same coverage that has always been provided,” officials stated.