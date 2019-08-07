Lily Fire Department receives grant to pay for new hoses, nozzles











Lily firefighters have all new hoses and nozzles, and will have better control of their water flow thanks to a $15,000 grant.

Chief Doug Jones said the department received a $15,000 grant from the Thompson Foundation in Knoxville, Tennessee to purchase 49 sections of hose and nine new nozzles.

It was enough hose to replace the 9,000 feet of hose carried on each of the department’s four trucks.

“That should be good enough to last for five years, unless a section gets torn or contaminated,” Jones said.

The good sections of hose and are being kept in storage in the event a section or nozzle needs to be replaced.

In addition to being brand new, Jones said the hoses on each truck are a different color to permit firefighters to more easily identify where the water is flowing and improve communication between the engineer and the hose team.

In addition to serving the Lily community, and other portions of southern Laurel County, the department provides mutual aide to neighboring fire departments including West Knox, Keavy and Campground fire departments.

Jones said the grant covered 100 percent of the cost with no match required from the department.