Lily duo charged with child abuse











A Lily duo was arrested Thursday night on child abuse charges after Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies found methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia inside the residence.

Michael Hodge, 43, and Charlie Flores, 29, were each charged with first-degree criminal abuse, first-degree possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said Deputy Travis Napier, Sergeant Greg Poynter and K-9 officer Jake Miller responded to the residence on Wagers Road, near Hopkins Cemetery Road, in response to a request for a welfare check.

“When the deputies came to the door, they could smell marijuana,” Acciardo said adding that the residents gave deputies consent to search.

Inside, deputies located a small amount of a crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine, glass pipes, rolling papers and a grinder.

“The kids could have access to any of them,” Napier wrote in the arrest citation.

Hodge and Flores were each lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.