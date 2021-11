Lillie Mae Smith, age 78, of Corbin, passed away on Friday November 5, 2021 at Baptist Health in Corbin.

Visitation will be from 12 pm until the funeral service at 2 pm on Wednesday November 10, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, with Rev. Barry Robinson officiating.

Burial will follow in the Sizemore Cemetery in Corbin.

Messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.