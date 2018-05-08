











Lillie Mae Lawson, 66, of Highway 904, Williamsburg, departed this life on Saturday, May 5, 2018 at her home.

She was born on March 21, 1952 in Williamsburg, to the late Luther Taylor and Gladys (Engle) Taylor.

She was also preceded in death by four brothers, Larry Taylor, Gary Taylor, David Taylor and Verlin Taylor; and sister, Ota Powers.

She is survived by two children, Larry Joe Lawson (Bridgette) and Lisa Lawson, of Frankfort, IN; seven grandchildren, Joshua Bowen, Jace Lawson, Radley Lawson, Jared Lawson, Monique Wood, Jessye Richardson and Dakota Sheets; 12 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Fred Taylor (Debbie), Carl Taylor and Rick Taylor, of Williamsburg; three sisters, Sue Hamblin (Carl) of West Alexander, OH, Nancy Powers of Brookville, OH and June Nave (Darrell) of Corbin; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 9, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mike Gray officiating.

Following the service she will be laid to rest in the John Young Cemetery in Williamsburg.

