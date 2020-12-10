“Light up Williamsburg” shines bright on first weekend











The City of Williamsburg lit up Saturday for the start of the “Light up Williamsburg” event.

“I am so proud of the way our folks in Williamsburg have responded to our “Light up Williamsburg” event,” said Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison. “I’ve never seen downtown more beautiful and other businesses around the city have also gotten involved. I think there’s a lot more residential places that are decorated this year. The judges will have their hands full.”

The judges will be out and about between Dec. 5 and 12 surveying the lights before deciding the winners.

The seven Christmas trees purchased by Mayor Harrison have been installed around downtown. One tree is located by the Judicial Center, two are located by the Courthouse, one is located in the green space on Main (beside the former Gorman Jones Building), two at City Hall and the seventh tree is at Bill Woods Park.

“If you’ve not driven around the ‘Burg yet, you need to. You may even want to get out of your car and give downtown a stroll,” said Harrison. “Don’t forget the scavenger hunt as well. Thank you all for getting involved and bringing that much-needed Christmas spirit to us all! You guys continue to step up and show why “Williamsburg Feels Like Home.”

The Scavenger hunt is available www.williamsburgky.com and also on the Williamsburg Main Street Program Facebook page.