Life could return to normal if the anti-vaxers would accept the proven facts about Covid











Kentucky’s infection rate is 3rd in the nation. Perry Co. Kentucky is first and Whitley Co. is in the top 20 according to the Centers for Disease Control as reported in the New York Times. Only 35.8 percent of Whitley County’s population has received two vaccination shots while 50 percent of Kentucky’s population has received both shots. Kentucky is in the middle of the pact as far as vaccination rates are concerned with 24 states below us.

Here is a good comparison as to whether masks and crowd control works. At the start of the pandemic in 2020, Sweden did not impose any controls while its Scandinavian neighbors Finland and Norway clamped down. Sweden has reported 14,700 deaths from Covid-19 while Norway has 826 and Finland 1,039. It seems rather obvious that lives could have been saved had Sweden taken the same approach as its neighbors.

Here in the United States it has been a hit and miss approach. Some states opened up while others clamped down on restrictions. The death rate in our country follows a similar pattern as the ones in those three Scandinavian countries.

Here are regulations that were imposed in the United States in 1918 when there was a spread of the Spanish flu; Wear a mask. Wash your hands often. Report symptoms to a doctor. Respect quarantine regulations. Avoid crowds. Do not think you are entitled to special privileges and on and on. Without a doubt those regulations would not be accepted today.

I saw this informational piece by the Alabama Public Health Department for those concerned about the long-term vaccine side effects. The Pfizer and Moderna phase 3 trails started on July 27, 2020, so they have been studying side effects for over a year of Covid-19. Across the world more than 4 billion doses have been given, making it one of the most widely administered vaccines in history.

The results are: No long-term side effects have been detected. No non-live vaccine has ever been shown to cause side effects years later.

The Covid-19 vaccine is non-live. Also, the Covid-19 vaccine leaves your body within 72 hours. Your body makes antibodies after the vaccine and that is what sticks around to protect you and serious side effects are extremely rare. In contrast you might experience long-term health problems after getting sick with Covid-19. In other words, take the vaccine and avoid the problems.

With all the information we now know about the vaccine I can’t understand why anyone would have a problem getting the shots. If they did the solution to our problem is quite simple.

We are very close to having a vaccine for children and once that is given the green light with every person willing to take the vaccine we could return to a normal life.

I have heard doctors say if 80 to 85 percent of the people were vaccinated life would return to normal.

But here in Whitley County we stand at 35.8 percent. We have a long way to go before we can feel free to gather in churches, parties, movies, games, and all the things we cherish. Just think, we could gather and not have to wear a mask.

Again, I do not understand why everybody is not willing to do that and help save lives. Frankly I’m very tired of it. I have a breathing problem. You probably have never heard of a disease called tracheobronchomalacia. Well, it hit me the first of the year and my trachea has collapsed causing me to have difficulty in breathing.

There is no cure for my problem but I know to a small degree what a horrifying experience those who die with Covid-19 must go through. It doesn’t have to be that way.

With deep sadness I learned of the death yesterday of Lisa Durham Dugger. Covid took her life. Lisa is a cousin of Linda Carpenter who has been a part of this newspaper since its beginning in 1987.

Several years ago Lisa worked for us. She was full of spirit and laughter all the time. She helped in our circulation department and I think she sold more newspaper subscriptions than anybody. I enjoyed having her here. Lisa will be missed.

This is the fourth column I have written about Covid-19 urging people to get vaccinated. I have had some strong anti reaction from a few. Some have been led by bad information while others felt they didn’t have enough information.

Well, the strong positive information is out there and we can stop this insanity if we all take the advice and get vaccinated.