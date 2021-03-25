Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
License plate check indicated owner had six outstanding warrants

Posted On 25 Mar 2021
A traffic stop of a vehicle whose owner was wanted on six outstanding arrest warrants, Saturday in Corbin led to the discovery of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Corbin Police Cpl. Wade Mitchell arrested Brittany A. Roberts, 20, of Corbin, following the traffic stop on Master Street.

Mitchell wrote in the arrest citation that he initially stopped the 1997 Toyota Corolla after a license plate check indicated that the registered owner, later identified as Roberts, had six outstanding warrants.

After placing Roberts under arrest, Mitchell searched the vehicle, locating two plastic baggies containing methamphetamine and a bag of syringes.

“When asked about the suspected methamphetamine (Roberts) advised that it was all for personal use and she uses almost every day and had used two days prior,” Mitchell wrote. “She admitted to having a drug problem and advised she wanted to seek help and attend rehab.”

Roberts was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

