‘Libraries Rock’ summer reading program starts June 7













Corbin Public Library will be hosting their summer reading program beginning June 7 at 11:00 a.m. with an ice cream social.

This summer’s theme is “Libraries Rock!”

The library will host events for children every Thursday beginning at 11:00 a.m. to promote continued education over the summer. Events in the past have included visits from Ronald McDonald, ice cream socials, exotic animals and magic shows. This summer’s events have not yet been finalized.

June 7 will be the first day individuals can sign up for the reading programs. For every five books children read they will get a prize. Teens will get a prize for every three books and adults will get raffle tickets based on the number they read. The raffle tickets can then be put in drawings for specific items.

The library is bringing back Touch-a-Truck this summer. This event allows children to get up close and personal with vehicles like fire trucks, ambulances, police cars, tractor-trailers, etc. The event gives children a chance, “to experience different service vehicles and the people that use them in their careers,” according to the Corbin Library website. Touch-a-Truck is expected to be held on July 19 at the Rotary club.

The summer reading program not only allows children the chance to learn through hands on experiences, but it, “can help improve or maintain your child’s skills for the start of the next school year,” said the website.

The program will run until July 19.

For more information about the summer reading program, contact Corbin Public Library at 528-6366 or visit its website at https://www.corbinkylibrary.org/.