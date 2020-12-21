









Lewis Douglas Harp, age 84, of Louisville, passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020 at Eastern Star Home in Louisville, Kentucky. His daughter, Patricia Webb, survives.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 noon on Wednesday, December 23, in the mausoleum chapel at Cumberland Memorial Gardens in Lily, Kentucky with Rev. Jerry Felts officiating. Messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com. Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.