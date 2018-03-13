











Levonia Norma Collins, 78, of Corbin passed away Sunday, March 11, 2018 at Baptist Health Corbin.

She was formerly a cook at the 76 Truck Stop in Corbin and attended Whippoorwill Pentecostal Church.

Norma was predeceased by her parents Steve and Annie Baker Love; siblings Vernon, Verlin, Steve Jr., Kenneth, and Hershell Love, Mary Hollingsworth, Lois Pauline Love, Linda Lou Love, and Kathy Love; grandson Devin Folgman; and special friend Willard Fox.

Survivors include her children: David Collins, Shirley Lockaby, James Collins, Paul Wayne Collins, Linda Collins and Jackie Collins; 13 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren; her sisters: Wanda Gross, Sylvia Lee, Barbara Brown, Delora Love, and Brenda Mills; numerous other family members and friends.

Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Wednesday at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 15, at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Lee officiating.

Burial will be in the Ketron Cemetery.

