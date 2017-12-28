Letters to the editor: Opioids a problem, but meth still raging across most states













To the Editor:

Across most of the US, states are struggling to quell a worsening opiate epidemic. While this is happening, one problem continues to rage on in states across the country.

NBC News reported on meth with some shocking results. Not only is meth, also known as ice, crank, speed, chalk and gak, the highly addictive and damaging drug is still a huge problem throughout the US According to the U.S. Sentencing Commission, in 2015 meth offenders made up the highest proportion of federal drug offenders in 27 states.

Meth has some of the most serious physical ramifications out of any drug. The damage can be lasting as well with the bodies of a meth addict still damaged even after methamphetamine rehabilitation. It can destroy a person’s teeth, cause damage to the cardiovascular system and dramatically change a person’s appearance.

Some signs of meth abuse include

– lack of sleep

– loss of weight

– tooth decay

– hyperactivity

– hallucinations

In the event you know of someone struggling with methamphetamine addiction, you should quickly get them into treatment.

Methamphetamines don’t only take a toll on those who use them, but they have nasty effects on communities as well. When a house is used to create meth or even someone just uses meth in the house long-term damage can be created in that house presenting health risks for any later inhabitants. This is because when meth is created or used, the drug releases dangerous chemicals which are embed themselves in carpet, wood and even the walls.

Decontaminating a house can cost tens of thousands of dollars, so many times the house stays vacant or people end up living in it and dealing the health problems.

For now, it is unclear what long-term exposure is created for those living in meth-contaminated houses. It is however clear that children are most susceptible with the short-term effects including a headache, nausea and eye irritation.

There are things anyone can do to protect those they care about. If you witness a house you believe to be a meth lab or where meth is being used, you should contact law enforcement. In addition, if you move into a house and notice your loved ones starting to show exposure symptoms, you can have your houses tested for a relatively small fee.

Kurt Krieger

Narconon New Life Retreat