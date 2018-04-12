Letter: Tri-County Conquer 5k race to be held Saturday to raise awareness of sexual assault and child abuse













To the Editor:

April is Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Awareness Month and this year s theme is “Your Voice Has Power.”

How we talk about interpersonal violence matters. When we reflect on and change how we think and talk about the issue, we can create a culture of respect, equality and safety. There are many ways to embrace one s voice, from voicing your support for survivors to speaking out against victim blaming. We all have a role to play in preventing interpersonal violence in our community. Our actions, big and small, have a ripple effect on those we teach, guide and influence. From modeling healthy behavior to addressing inappropriate conduct, everyone can make a difference. Changing beliefs that contribute to interpersonal violence starts with believing survivors of interpersonal violence when they share their stories.

You can help by calling out victim-blaming comments or rape jokes if you see them online. Remind those around you that interpersonal violence is never the victim s fault. Seemingly small actions like this make a critical impact.

Get engaged this April during Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Awareness Month. Join us on April 14th in embracing your role in ending interpersonal violence by attending the 7th Annual TriCounty Conquer 5k and Superhero Celebration on Depot Street in Corbin. Free kids events will begin at 8 15am with the 5k beginning at 10am. Register online for the 5k at www.signmeup.com 124267 or register on the day of the race. Together we will continue to make a difference in the Cumberland Valley Region. And it starts with recognizing the power of your own voice. If you or someone you know is in need of victim services or support, Cumberland River Victims Services is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by calling 800 656-HOPE.

Cecelia White

Victim Services Director, Cumberland River Behavioral Health