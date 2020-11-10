Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Letter to the Editor: ‘The Bottom Line’

Posted On 10 Nov 2020
(Letter to the Editor By David O. Smith, Corbin)

I read with great interest the reply to a recent Letter to the Editor that I had submitted. I believe it is important to have well-written replies, and to hear the other side of the narrative.

I still maintain my original opinion, and my facts, and opine that a commissioner with a financial interest in the outcome of a vote should abstain from that vote to preserve his independence and avoid the appearance of impropriety.

 

