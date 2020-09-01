Letter to the Editor: Thanks to Poker Run Sponsors











Dear Editor:

This year has been one of unfathomable challenges and stresses to our Whitley County residents and businesses. Yet through it all, some were able to find the resources to support the second annual Upper Cumberland Poker Run to the tune of $5,000. This fund-raising activity is for Kentucky’s only regional community foundation serving Bell, Clay, Knox, Laurel, and Whitley Counties. The event showcases all our counties with a stop in each.

We want to thank all our sponsors publicly. Sponsoring the event at Hog Heaven level was First National Bank of Manchester and AdventHealth Manchester. Big Dog sponsor was Baptist Health Corbin. Cruiser sponsors were Morgan’s Pharmacy, Kentucky Highlands Investment Corporation, Hometown Bank, Tri-County Cycles, Dyche Law Office, and Forcht Banks. Century 21’s Heather Barrineau purchased lunch, Forcht Banks provided the gift certificate awards and door prizes, and Wildcat Harley Davidson provided door prizes.

Sincerely,

Rich Prewitt, Beth Davis, Guy Jones and Sandi Curd

Upper Cumberland Community Foundation Advisory Board