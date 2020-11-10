Letter to the Editor: ‘Thank you from the US 25 Yard Sale’











(Letter to the Editor By Randy Coffey, Berea, KY)

Events like the US 25 Yard Sale don’t have coffers full of money. Most don’t have any funding at all, as they are organized by volunteers. We owe many folks in each community a big “Thank You” for each event held.

Thanks goes out to Corbin Tourism, London/Laurel County Tourism, Rockcastle Tourism, Berea Tourism, Richmond Tourism, Georgetown/Scott County Tourism, and Grant County Tourism for posting us on the events calendars, and in social media and fielding calls.

We get a lot of help from the local newspapers, so a big thanks goes out to the Corbin News Journal, The London Sentinel Echo, The Mt. Vernon Signal, The Banner, The Berea Citizen, the Richmond Register, the Lexington Herald-Leader, the Georgetown News-Graphic and the Grant County News.

You may have heard or seen an ad or announcement on a local TV or radio station, and we’d like to thank Wallingford Broadcasting of Madison County, Saylor Broadcasting of Renfro Valley, Forcht Broadcasting of London, all the other radio stations involved, as well as WTVQ, WKYT and WLEX in Lexington for donating time on air and making the efforts needed to place our info into their social media outlets.

These events don’t operate without the local towns and services being involved, so a big thanks goes out to the local police and city streets crews for their extra patrolling and cleanup efforts to make our little towns shine.

To all the vendors who participated, we hope you folks had fun, made some much-needed cash for your family, team or club, and helped to put together what, for most towns along the route, was their largest drawing event of 2020.

This event was a rescheduled event born from the Covid-19 outbreak in the spring. Due to the overwhelming success of the rescheduled event, its been decided to have an additional two-day yard sale event along the same corridor each fall – the Boone Way Yard Sale.

Look for it the first Friday and Saturday of each October along the same Richwood to Corbin route we used in 2020. The US 25 Yard Sale will be the first weekend in June, and the Boone Way Yard Sale will be in October. Mark your calendars and gather up your inventory! Thanks again for a great event.