Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Letter to the Editor: Southeast Kentucky Alzheimer’s Walk thanks sponsors for support

Posted On 19 Oct 2020
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: ,

(Letter to the Editor by Paul Matney, Southeast KY Alzheimer’s Walk)

The Southeast Kentucky Alzheimer’s Walk would like to thank the following sponsors and donors for their support in the fight against Alzheimer’s:

Corbin Health and Rehabilitation Center, Williamsburg Health and Rehabilitation Center, Barbourville Health and Rehabilitation Center, Hillcrest Health and Rehabilitation Center, L&N Federal Credit Union,Tammy Matney, Bluegrass Care Navigators, Melvin and Kathy Croley, G & G Farms, Paradise Landscaping, John and Sheila Reeder, Ben and Roseanna Morris, Harold and Jan Huddleston, Jeff and Ramona Davis, Van and Heather Barrineau, Jeannie Watkins Cain, Network for Good, Lonnie and Glinda Anderson, and John and Milly Burkhart.

A special thank you to the Corbin Kiwanis Club for their assistance and also to Molly Hogan of the Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana Alzheimer’s Association.

The Covid-19 pandemic did not allow us to have our large event walk as previously planned; a decision was made to have small virtual walks. Our committee also did not feel it appropriate to solicit donations from our local businesses that were already burdened with expenses to comply with the pandemic restrictions. Please support our local businesses that are always willing to help good causes.

Again, thank you to our sponsors and donors.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Letter to the Editor: Concerns about ‘self-serving’ behavior on city commission

Posted On 13 Oct 2020
, By
0

Letter to the Editor: Pregnant ladies, please check out a local assistance center

Posted On 12 Oct 2020
, By
0

Experience Matters: The Case for Passage of Constitutional Amendment 2

Posted On 29 Sep 2020
, By
0

‘The Power of Words’

Posted On 20 Sep 2020
, By

Leave a Reply


Maximus - Now Hiring

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal