Letter to the Editor: Southeast Kentucky Alzheimer’s Walk thanks sponsors for support











(Letter to the Editor by Paul Matney, Southeast KY Alzheimer’s Walk)

The Southeast Kentucky Alzheimer’s Walk would like to thank the following sponsors and donors for their support in the fight against Alzheimer’s:

Corbin Health and Rehabilitation Center, Williamsburg Health and Rehabilitation Center, Barbourville Health and Rehabilitation Center, Hillcrest Health and Rehabilitation Center, L&N Federal Credit Union,Tammy Matney, Bluegrass Care Navigators, Melvin and Kathy Croley, G & G Farms, Paradise Landscaping, John and Sheila Reeder, Ben and Roseanna Morris, Harold and Jan Huddleston, Jeff and Ramona Davis, Van and Heather Barrineau, Jeannie Watkins Cain, Network for Good, Lonnie and Glinda Anderson, and John and Milly Burkhart.

A special thank you to the Corbin Kiwanis Club for their assistance and also to Molly Hogan of the Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana Alzheimer’s Association.

The Covid-19 pandemic did not allow us to have our large event walk as previously planned; a decision was made to have small virtual walks. Our committee also did not feel it appropriate to solicit donations from our local businesses that were already burdened with expenses to comply with the pandemic restrictions. Please support our local businesses that are always willing to help good causes.

Again, thank you to our sponsors and donors.