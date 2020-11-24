Letter to the Editor: ‘Race organizers say thank you’











On behalf of the Colonel Sanders Half Marathon Planning Committee, we would like to acknowledge both the sponsors and participants of the Inaugural Colonel Sanders Half Marathon.

On November 14, 2020 199 attended and finished the race. 35 percent of the runners were from out of the state, ranging from MS, GA, CA, AL, IN and Ontario, Canada.

Several of the runners dressed up in costume, and many more had their own personal stories as to why they were running the race.

This was a boots on the ground initiative, and truly a multi county, city and community wide effort. None of this would have been possible without the support of our sponsors, volunteers and participants.

The Inaugural Colonel Sanders Half Marathon was a great example of teamwork and unity. The Colonel Sanders Half Marathon Planning Committee would like to extend its warmest thanks to ALL of the sponsors, volunteers and participants for your support and involvement!

Without the kindness of these donors, community and tourism led events would not be possible. Looking forward to seeing you next year!

Sincerely,

The Col. Sanders Half Marathon Planning Committee