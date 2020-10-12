Letter to the Editor: Pregnant ladies, please check out a local assistance center











Psalm 139:13-14 – God, you formed my inward parts; you knitted me together in my mother’s womb.

I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Wonderful are your works.

Jeremiah 1:5 – Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you.

As single, separated or divorced pregnant ladies, our emotions are all over the place. If the father of the baby is no longer involved, life can be so very hard.

John 3:16 says God loves us. He wants to help us, give us a new life. Jesus wants to help moms who cry out, “Help Jesus, I am hurting.”

When you feel confused and unsure what to do, the Lord will answer you. Pray! Jesus says he will forgive us, and give us a new start. Ask!

Deuteronomy 30:19 – I set before you life and death, now choose life that both you and your children may live.

Pregnant girls and ladies, there is a Pregnancy Help and Alternative Center waiting to help you and your baby. Please contact them at:

A. A. Women’s Services

301 US 25

Corbin, KY 40701

Phone: 606-523-1113

Jesus says that he is a friend who wants you to open the door of your heart to him. Abortion was recommended to me as a pregnant, separated, married young woman. I cried out to Jesus, and he showed me if I would have my baby, he would help me. He did.

Let him hold you close as you bravely say, “Yes, with your help Lord, I will choose life for me and my baby. Now, Jesus help me decide should I keep my baby, or maybe consider adoption?”

Peggy Sellards

Corbin, KY