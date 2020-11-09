Letter to the Editor: ‘Lions Club thanks community, food basket applications now available’











(Letter to the Editor By Corbin Lion’s Club President Mike Pawula)

The Corbin Lions Club is now accepting applications for Christmas food baskets. To receive a food basket, a family must live within eight miles of Corbin City Hall for pick-up and within four miles of Corbin City Hall for delivery.

Unlike previous years, we will not conduct in-person sign-ups due to the need to protect our community. Instead, an applicant will pick up an application and mail it to the club’s post office box.

Applications are available at Corbin City Hall and at the drive-thru windows of Hometown Bank branches at Cumberland Falls Highway, Master Street, and Oak Grove. Residents of Baptist Housing, Oak Place, Friendship House, and Chapel House can pick up applications from their managers. If you are unable to pick up an application, contact us by email at CorbinLionsClub@gmail.com or by mail at Corbin Lions Club, P.O. Box 365, Corbin, KY 40702-0365.

The Corbin Lions Club thanks the Corbin community for supporting our annual Christmas Basket Program throughout the years. Without your support, we would not have been able to help members of the Corbin community by providing food baskets for Christmas.

Our 72nd consecutive year of providing food baskets to local families during the Christmas season is like no other that we have seen. More families are struggling due to unemployment or reduced work hours, and businesses are struggling to continue to operate.

Many years ago, members of the club started a “rainy-day fund” to continue the Christmas basket project if we could not reach our annual goal. The club voted to use this fund instead of conducting a new fund-raising campaign. This allows our faithful supporters to help Corbin, its residents, and employees in other ways. In doing so, we are all serving others, which is a key principle of Lionism.