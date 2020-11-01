Letter to the Editor: ‘In the fight against COVID-19, remember the power of prayer’











(Letter to the Editor By Anne Hoskins, Corbin, KY)

To say that COVID-19 is an inconvenience is quite an understatement, but I’ve had this feeling that perhaps this is a wake-up call. We’ve all become accustomed to doing what we want, when we want.

I wish there was a community or statewide prayer time set aside each week where we all took part wherever we were. Please don’t misunderstand me – God gave us wisdom, and certainly we should be doing all that we can to combat this virus. But I think about Gideon in the book of Judges when he had to fight the Midianites. The Lord told him to decrease the size of his army, lest Israel think they did it on their own.

There is a lot of work going on to find a vaccine, and many of us are trying to follow the safety guidelines, but I think that prayer will help.