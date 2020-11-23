Letter to the Editor: ‘Half Marathon was a perfect success’











This Saturday, November 14, I was so proud to call myself a Corbinite!

The inaugural Colonel Sanders half marathon was absolutely a perfect success. They even got the weather right.

Significant kudos to Maggy Kriebel and her outstanding planning team. A million thanks to all the city workers, police, and fire personnel who sacrificed the opening day of deer season to keep us safe.

And I am so grateful to all my fellow Corbin residents who sat outside under blankets to cheer all the runners on. You all are the best.

Sandi Curd

Promise Zone Coordinator, KY Highlands Investment Corp.