Letter to the Editor: Former UC President and wife treated poorly by university











To the Editor:

Jim and Dinah Taylor are two of the most special people I have ever had the honor to know. As I was struggling after the loss of my son I came across Dinah’s name while looking for help to survive this unthinkable tragedy in my life. Dinah reached out and encompassed me with the love that she has passed out to hundreds and hundreds of parents who have lost children. She and Jim had lost their only son in a car accident, so they showered their attentions not only on other parents but also on the University of the Cumberlands where Jim was the long time president.

They did so many beautiful things to not only honor their son but also many hundreds of other children gone from this world far too soon. I have been broken hearted since hearing that the new administration is systematically removing young Jim’s name from anything built in his memory. His name has been covered at the football stadium. UC is also removing Jim and Dinah’s names from other places on the campus. This is an outrage.

Is there anyone who can intervene on behalf of this family and all the other family’s who have left a part of their heart on that campus?

Colleen Baber

Charlottesville, VA