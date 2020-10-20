Letter to the Editor: ‘Double Taxation & Annexation,’ and a ‘Convicted Felon in KY Gen. Assembly’











(Letter to the Editor by David O. Smith, Corbin)

Two non-COVID major issues confront the citizens and businesses in Corbin.

First, the double occupational tax our citizens pay on the Knox County side of Corbin. Second, the annexation of the lands around Exit 29 in North Corbin, where the Corbin Utilities Commission provides the utility infrastructure.

State Senator Robert Stivers is routinely, and justifiably, chastised for failing to introduce legislation to resolve the annexation issue so Corbin can annex, and failing to introduce legislation to halt the double taxation.

In these controversies, Representative Huff just seems to slide by, unnoticed. Has she introduced any legislation to help the people of Corbin with these two problems? Or does she just introduce legislation to govern the number of drinking fountains in schools, or the number of water outlets?

These two bills need to be pre-filed and worked on diligently by our State Representative.

It is difficult to believe Knox County has elected a convicted felon to the Kentucky House of Representatives.

What is harder to believe is that State Senate Majority Leader Robert Stivers and State Representative Regina Huff have failed to take any action to halt this individual from being seated as a member of the Kentucky General Assembly.

This is an embarrassment to the citizens of the Commonwealth, and degrades the House of Representatives.

It is time for our two elected officials to take positive action. If not, we need to consider replacements that will stand up for what is right and help the people, instead of just talking about it.