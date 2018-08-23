Letter to the Editor: Donate to ‘I Got Your Back’ t-shirt effort; let teens know you care













To the Editor:

Please, if you are in a company or business and can please sponsor me with proceeds to put a t-shirt on every child in Whitley County’s back with the saying, “I GOT YOUR BACK.” I know and understand that this will be a costly endeavor, but I know God, our heavenly father, will bless you with the most joyful heart, especially if you still have a child or grandchild in the public school! We just can’t sit on this.

As a former teacher I know what these angels endure. We can’t afford to lose another child to suicide! Yes, I’m asking for a lot, but may I tell you I have lost my husband and biological father to this desperate act!

I know what her friends are going through. I know what her mommy and daddy are enduring! I don’t care if I’m recognized for this, I just want these students to know they are not alone in school, home, etc. I feel prompted to share this.

Many of you know me. I was a pretty little girl, even in high school, but I was told all my growing years how fat and ugly I was by my skinny, beautiful cousins (peers). Being such an ugly, fat girl, I wore loose clothes, a windbreaker and jeans all summer so people would not see my ugliness. My mom would send us to the pool in the summer so she could work and I would wear a t-shirt that went to my knees so those peers did not have to endure my ugliness. I’ve said all of this not for your sympathy, but to let you know I planned my suicide and told one neighborhood friend what I was planning. His words to my plight were profound and changed my life that night. He said, “Robin, your just going through growing pains and it will get better!” It did get better. Chuck Brewer saved my life that night!

These students need to know their peers have their back. We adults can spout love all day … it’s just not the same as a peer saying, “Hey man, I got your back!”

I have been contacted by a lady willing to make the t-shirts at a discounted price of 12.00 each. I just cannot ask the students to purchase them. They need to know that we adults cared enough to do this for them.

Thank you for reading! Please pass on to friends and colleagues. THANK YOU FOR YOUR BLESSING ON the CHILDREN OF WHITLEY COUNTY! If you are interested in donating, you can contact me at 606-524-0685.

God bless you!

Robin (Siler) Jones

Williamsburg