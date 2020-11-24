Letter to the Editor: ‘Christmas food basket applications’











The Corbin Lions Club is now accepting applications for Christmas food baskets. To receive a food basket, a family must live within eight miles of Corbin City Hall for pick-up and within four miles of Corbin City Hall for delivery.

Unlike previous years, we will not conduct in-person sign-ups due to the need to protect our community. Instead, an applicant will pick up an application and mail it to the club’s post office box.

Applications are available at Corbin City Hall and at the drive-thru windows of Hometown Bank branches at Cumberland Falls Highway, Master Street, and Oak Grove. Residents of Baptist Housing, Oak Place, Friendship House, and Chapel House can pick up applications from their managers. If you are unable to pick up an application, contact us by e-mail at CorbinLionsClub@gmail.com or by mail at Corbin Lions Club, P.O. Box 365, Corbin, KY 40702-0365.

Mike Pawula

President, Corbin Lions Club