Letter to the Editor: ‘But he’s MY buffoon-in-chief’











(Editor’s Note: This letter is in response to a letter appearing in the August 5, 2020 edition that was critical of President Donald Trump.)

Letter to the Editor By Jerry Whitus of Corbin

I respect the right of anyone to express their point of view. Unlike the democrat lefties, I would not try to shout them down, I would not try to run them off campus if they were scheduled to speak, and I would not try to tell them to go and find a free speech zone. And I certainly would not compare them to Hitler, as some have done with my President. Oh, I forgot, maybe those people are just following Pelosi when she called federal agents protecting federal property “storm troopers.” To my knowledge, Hitler did blame the Jews for Germany losing WWI. But wait, is not the President’s son-in-law Jewish? Sorry, that canard will not fly.

Hatred being stirred up against blacks, Latinos and Arabs? Did my President not pass the largest criminal reform bill in decades? Did not the black community achieve the highest employment level since those records began? (You would not know these things if you watched CNN, MSNBC and other networks. Their reporting of my President is reserved for made-up stories critical of him).

I assume that all people reading this lock their doors to both their cars and houses. Does this make a person racist and xenophobic for not letting just anyone come in and claim residence or ownership? It’s a little on the hypocritical side, don’t you think? And the cages, for little immigrant children, arrived on the border under the guidance of “Mr. Hope and Change,” Barry Obama.

Disparaging women? I agree. Bill Clinton was despicable on that level. But that still didn’t keep certain people from voting for him.

As for the controlling of the election by my President, my money says most who would make this claim are in favor of mail-in voting. The lack of enthusiasm surrounding Joe Biden (will people turn out to vote for him?) can be altered if everyone on the voting rolls are mailed a ballot, including those who are no longer among the living or the addresses are no longer valid. There will be more dead people voting than ever before, again, my money says they end up voting democrat.

There will be so many votes cast that a new voting record will be set. No voter fraud danger here, is there?

However, I do agree with one thing, and I will quote verbatim: “If the American people do not stand strong, voice their opposition, think and vote, elected and appointed official will have given him the tools to take our nation into a ruthless dictatorship.”

Of course, I am referring to Joe Biden, AOC and her “squad,” Pelosi, Schumer, Shiff and Nadler. All-American citizens, don’t you think? I will take “My Buffoon-In-Chief” and his policies every time over those radical democrat lefties.