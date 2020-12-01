Letter to the Editor: ‘America’s Lack of Faith’











(Letter to the Editor By Jerry White, Corbin)

I am just one man, in one county, in one state. But I think I represent the feelings of more than 70 million Americans when I say America lacks faith. No, this is not about religion, though one could write about that as well. We lack faith in so many of our institutions which are fundamental to a vibrant and functioning democracy. Who do I believe? I question ever news story today; wondering is it fact or is it agenda driven? I question why they will or WILL NOT cover a certain story. I question our Covid-19 numbers. Are they accurate or are they money or agenda driven? I question our educational system. Are schools teaching to help young kids prepare for their future careers or are they indoctrination centers? Are they teaching about the greatness of America, warts and all, or just focusing on the warts? Let me be clear, this takes in elementary through post graduate teaching. I question our so called “Department of Justice.” It is very clear to over 70 million Americans that justice isn’t equally applied. When was there a law passed that said investigations of political figures should cease or not be made public during an election cycle? That is exactly when we need the truth and disinfectant called sunlight. I question our court system. When did it become acceptable for judges to arbitrarily set election guidelines overriding state legislatures and yes, the US Constitution? When did it become acceptable for a judge like Emmett Sullivan to refuse to end a case after the government has shown that Gen. Flynn was railroaded by a crooked and highly biased FBI? When did it become OK to close or reduce churches due to Covid-19 but made it ok to burn, loot, maim and kill in the name of social justice? I question the veracity of members of congress as well as well as their intent to make America better. The Justice Kavanaugh hearing and the totally partisan bogus impeachment show me that they cannot be trusted to do what is correct and honorable. The members wanted to invoke the 25th amendment (they would have a better chance with Biden) as well as the emolument clause to instigate a coup. What is there to trust about them? What made it OK for a former President (Obama) to call Trump a danger to democracy when his own administration targeted and spied upon members of the press? He spied but has not been called out about his duplicity. SHAME on the press for not calling him out. NEVER, in my life, have all of our basic institutions aligned against one individual as they have done during these past four years against President Trump. It has been a coordinated attack, giving rise to the notion of a Deep State. Not even President Nixon was treated this way. The current news story is that Trump is endangering our democracy by challenging election results. Two things: Al Gove, in 2000, took 37 days to concede. We are a few weeks short of that. Next, given everything the Dems and Big Tech have tried against him it is only logical to assume they would try to win this in any and every which way they could. The President would be derelict on his behalf if he did not question and contest the results.

Here is the question for 70 million people: Can America’s trust be restored? I believe we have gone beyond the tipping point. On the whole I am an optimistic person. Regrettably, on this issue of trust I am not. Some people must go to jail (FBI) and the Durham investigation as well as Hunter Biden investigation made public and reported fairly. That would be a start.