Letter: The amount of trash covering our beautiful lakes is awful

Posted On 23 Aug 2019
To the Editor:

A few weeks ago, I launched my fishing boat at the Old Noe’s Dock in Lake Cumberland. For 80 years, I’ve enjoyed the beautiful sights and surroundings. Not this day. Immediately after taking the first turn, I saw garbage covering the water from one bank to the other. Hoping this was a one time occurrence, I continued on towards Rockcastle, or London Dock ramp. I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. I had to stop, turn around, and take the boat out of the water. The amount of trash littering the lake was not only appalling, but my boat couldn’t make it through the debris safely. I had to stop and pry a huge piece of unrecognizable trash out of my motor. The next day, I gave Laurel Lake a try. It wasn’t as bad as Cumberland, but what a shame. Garbage everywhere.

This past week, I took my granddaughters out to Laurel Lake, hoping the previous experience was a one time thing. I couldn’t wait to share the beauty of the land, water, and sights I’ve grown up with for 80 years now. We enjoyed a beautiful day traveling to all nooks and crannies of the lake. Our last stop was a run towards City Dam. As we drove around the last bend, I was horrified. It was a scene out of a war movie. Waterlogged, dark brown garbage covered every single surface of the lake before us. The sight, smell, and quantity of rubbish proved that our lakes are becoming a dumping ground and that this has been going on for a long time. This affects more than sightseeing and fishing. It affects our environment. It affects our tourism. Can you image visitors looking at all the garbage below the Cumberland Falls?

I have to wonder, why can’t someone stop this? Who is responsible? Where are our officials and why can’t someone take a little time to catch these polluters with a heavy fine, community service, and hold them accountable for their actions? The price for littering our land and water has to be high to stop most of the abuse. It is time for our community and our officials to step up and do their job.

Ora Alsip
Corbin

