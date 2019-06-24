Letter: Terrell thankful for help with Corbin Senior Citizens Center funding











To the Editor:

Happy Days are here again! Judges Mitchell, Westerfield and White, we appreciate the fine help you and your magistrates have provided to senior citizens from Knox, Laurel, and Whitley Counties who use the Corbin Senior Citizens Center. This was a real team effort to help our Seniors. Teamwork and dedication can make the world better for others.

The Ossoli Club made a huge impact with their special gift of $8,000 that Diane Mitchell delivered to Senior Citizens Center Director Beverly Faulkner, and the Senior Citizens Board, recently. The seniors who use the Corbin Senior Citizens Center are fine people and they appreciate the way people have joined together to offset budget cuts. Beverly’s staff are dedicated and hard working, and this boosted their spirit very much. The Church of the Latter-Day Saints has also helped the center over a long period of time as well as Civic Clubs, individuals, and businesses.

Dave Cox and the Corbin Board of Education will pave the Parking Lot for Seniors which they own and the lot is also used for parking at football games. This will be of great help to our Senior Citizens!

The City of Corbin has been a great support to the Senior Citizens Center and will increase the city budget to $30,000 in the next budget year.”

The 14-member committee we formed is grateful to all of you and is so pleased with the News Journal and Times Tribune for providing great journalism that rallied people together.

Thanks! Thanks!

Bob Terrell, for the committee:

Phyllis Jobe, Norman Teague, Mike Pawula, Vernie Hensley, Rex Ledford, Herman Moore, Simon Vanderpool, Cleland Thorpe, Hobart White, A. C. Ward, Donnie Witt, and Cathy Willis.