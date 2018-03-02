Letter: Second Amendment works if we just leave it alone













To the Editor:

“The Constitution of most of our states (and of the United States) assert that all power is inherent in the people; that they may exercise it by themselves; that it is their right and duty to be at all times armed.” — Thomas Jefferson, letter to to John Cartwright, 5 June 1824.

Violence and the law are not new issues. An 18th Century criminologist, Cesare Beccaria, put it this way; “The laws that forbid the carrying of arms are laws of such a nature.

They disarm only those who are neither inclined nor determined to commit crimes … Such laws make things worse for the assaulted and better for the assailants; they serve rather to encourage than to prevent homicides, for an unarmed man may be attacked with greater confidence than an armed man.”

The 2nd Amendment is brilliant in it’s simplicity and only fails when it is abridged … I thought THAT was against the law?

I’m comfortable entering a Federal Courthouse sans arms because they go to all necessary lengths to assure that no one else has a gun either. Yes, THEY have guns to protect me but I’m good with that. A U.S. Marshal is not likely to run amuck. No, it’s not right or lawful, but it is what it is and it works OK. They don’t want my opinion.

Ah, but the schools? It’s serious trouble if your caught with a weapon there, but do they do what’s necessary to assure no weapons can be brought in? Obviously not! Imagine the traffic jam if you tried to pass hundreds or thousands of children and adults through a Federal Courthouse style search before school. A lot of kids would be missing breakfast and probably first period too. I’m afraid that’s fated to be a NO GO!

So what to do? I happen to know that the Superintendents of both the Williamsburg amd Whitley Co. school systems received a thoughtful and articulate letter from one of the pillars of our community just after the Sandyhook massacre suggesting that all school employees who have had a concealed carry permit for five years minimum, and who choose to do so, should be allowed to carry their concealed weapons in the school. Neither Superintendent even bothered to acknowledge “Mr. Big’s” letter. Try shooting up a local church and the most likely scenario is that a Deacon with a .45 will nudge you right along towards your personal judgment day. They have children in those Sunday School classes you know. They’re safe.

Too bad we can’t feel secure that our children in the public schools are as well looked after. If our politicians and bureaucrats didn’t defy the law of the land it could be so simply done.

In closing let me again quote one of those old smart guys: “They that can give up essential liberty to obtain a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety.” — Benjamin Franklin, 1759

Butch Housman

Browns Creek Rd.