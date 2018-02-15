Letter: Rotary Club’s International Dinner supports effort to eradicate Polio













To the Editor:

The Rotary Club of Corbin and The Rotary Club of London will be holding their 10th International Dinner at the Corbin Arena March 23, 2018 from 7:00 PM -.

Enjoy a tasting of the food that will be prepared and served from recipes and by descendants of countries around the world. A live instrumental band will be playing dinner music. Most of the food is furnished by these International Dinner Chefs.

The tickets are being sold by Rotarians in Corbin and London for $25.00 each. Anyone wishing to reserve a table for their friends or employees may do so for $250.00 [8 tickets included]. Other levels of support include [1] Tables for displaying literature and a table banner for $500.00 and [2] Wall hanging or table banners only for $300.00.

The Rotary Foundation began its first Polio eradication project outside the United States in 1979 when it contributed and helped to inoculate more than 6,000,000 children in the Philippines. In 1985 Rotary members around the world raised and contributed nearly $250,000,000 and began a campaign to eliminate polio worldwide. There were more than 350,000 children in 125 countries including Mexico being afflicted with the Polio virus every year. Today, only Pakistan and Afghanistan are reporting cases of the virus.

We are so close to eliminating the second worldwide dreaded disease from the world. All proceeds, after expenses, will be sent to the Rotary Foundation to be matched 2-to-1 by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and used 100 percent to continue the fight to end polio all over the world.

You will be a partner in the final push when you purchase a ticket. Tickets are available from any Rotary Club member and also a few tickets can be purchased through Ticket-Master and at the Arena.

Joe Caldwell

Corbin Rotary Club