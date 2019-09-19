Letter: Removal of Taylor family name at UC is outrageous











To the Editor:

I wholeheartedly agree with Lois Taylor in her September 4th letter, UofC is denigrating the legacy of former President and his wife. My family has a long history with UC going back to when my father and grandfather attended Cumberland College.

Under the 35-year leadership of Dr. Jim Taylor, my husband Luther and I watched UC grow from a small two-year college into a thriving four-year university.

We have witnessed the transformation of the campus, the expanding curriculum and the growth of student projects, like Mountain Outreach, that has built 147 houses since 1982.

We have seen students from our economically deprived area of eastern KY graduate from UC and achieve goals even they thought impossible. We have proudly contributed to UC knowing that under the leadership of Dr. Taylor, and his esteemed staff, that the goals he set would be consummated.

Jim and Dinah Taylor’s altruism has extended far beyond the UC campus. Their bereavement work, since their only child Jim died in 1991, has touched thousands of families across the country. For 35 years they have given tirelessly to both the UC and bereavement communities. To learn that UC has removed their son’s name from the football stadium, along with the removal of Jim and Dinah’s name from every other building on campus is an outrage.

Rosemary C. Smith

Beattyville, KY