Letter: Old teammate remembers the life of Darrell Storm











To the Editor:

Darrell Storm was the son of the late John and Cleo Meadors Storm of Keavy and Corbin. His brother Barry is deceased, and Darrell is survived by his loving wife

Carol Powers Storm, son Jeffrey Storm, daughter, Debra Pulventi, and 4 grandchildren.

Darrell as a young boy playing YMCA basketball stood out as an all around excellent basketball player. Darrell is one of only 8 Corbin basketball players to play on three 13th Regional basketball Championship teams in 1950, 51, and 52. He was a starting guard with C. D. Vermillion on the 1951-52 teams. Darrell and C.D. went on to be the starting guards at Erskine College four years when they were called “The Atomic Twin Guards from Corbin.” Darrell was a starter in basketball, football, and baseball for Corbin. He was All-District, All Regional, Honorable mention All-State and has been inducted in the Redhound Hall of Fame. When he played as a Senior in the State Tournament he was only 16 years old. His junior year at age 15 he played a key role in Corbin, ranked 3rd in the State, upsetting the number 1 team Clark County by 3 points at the Edwards Gym.

He held the State’s number 1 scorer, Linville Puckett to his lowest point total of the year.

After his outstanding College career at Erskine Darrell joined the Army and he and his Corbin teammate Jerry Bird became teammates on the National Military Championship team at Ft. Lewis Washington for two years. In 1959 Darrell was named Basketball and baseball coach at Middlesboro where he had a very successful career.

I was with Darrell just a few days before my heart failure and surgery. I am very sorry I could not attend his memorial service but understand fully why I wasn’t told about it when I was recovering in the Hospital. Darrell will always be my friend and teammate.

Bob Terrell

Corbin

teammate and friend of Darrell Storm