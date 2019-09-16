Letter: Old Fashioned Trading Days board thanks everyone for a great festival











To the Editor:

The Old Fashioned Trading Days Board of Directors would like to sincerely thank all those that played a role in making Old Fashioned Trading Days possible and successful this year!

Thank you to the City of Williamsburg and thank you to the Whitley County Fiscal Court. Thank You to the City and County crews that did a spectacular job in maintaining such an inviting and clean environment. Thank you to the city Police and their presence for helping maintain a safe environment for all our festival goers. Thank you to our night security and additional building facility workers. Thank you to our corporate sponsors. Thank you to our volunteers that helped run this year’s car show. and to our local businesses that provided door prizes for the event as well. Thank you to our local downtown businesses that put up with us for these three days and allowed this tradition to continue!

Thank you to all those that participated with either craft/product booths, or food booths/trailers. We truly hope you will consider returning for next year. Thank to all of our entertainment groups, individuals, and schools! You were all outstanding!

Lastly, thank you to all that attended this year, we had an outstanding attendance this year, and we hope this continues and qrows! If we have left anyone out, we thank you just as much! So many are involved in making O.F.T.D. possible and they are so greatly appreciated!

Can’t wait to see everyone next year!

Old Fashioned Trading Days

Board of Directors