Posted On October 5, 2017 By Trent Knuckles

To the Editor,

On behalf of the Moonbow Eggfest Inc. Planning Committee, we would like to acknowledge both the sponsors and participants of the 2017 Moonbow Eggfest. On September 16, 2015 over 40 Eggheads from all over the Commonwealth and surrounding states gathered to light their Eggs and serve delicious recipes for the public. It was a beautiful day, and over 600 hundred individuals joined us for a fantastic, family friendly time that included tasting everything from macaroni and cheese, to Cajun style shrimp, hot off the Egg. There were five states represented at this year’s event.

None of this would have been possible without the support of our sponsors, volunteers and participants. The 2017 Moonbow Eggfest involved almost the entire community, and was a great example of teamwork. The Moonbow Eggfest Inc. Planning Committee would like to extend its warmest thanks to ALL of the sponsors, volunteers and participants for your support and involvement! Without the kindness of these donors, community lead events would not be possible. Looking forward to seeing you next year!

Moonbow Eggfest Inc. Planning Committee