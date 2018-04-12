Letter: Lion’s Club annual auction to be held Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.













To the Editor:

The Corbin Lions Club will hold our annual auction in support of sight conservation on Saturday, April 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. We will broadcast live on Redhound Television channel 18 (Spectrum cable), Redhound Radio 95.3 FM, www.redhoundproductions.com.

Local businesses have donated items to auction. Auction items can be viewed on the Corbin Lions Club Facebook page; we hope to also broadcast on Facebook Live.

Proceeds from our auction will be used to provide eye exams and/or eyeglasses to Corbin residents. Our motto, “We Serve,” is only doable with the support of those who donate items and those who purchase items during our auction. The club can be contacted at CorbinLionsClub@gmail.com. Thank you for your support.

Mike Pawula, President

Corbin Lions Club