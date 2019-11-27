Letter: KY Court of Appeals candidate thanks Whitley County voters











To the Editor:

With thankfulness for the grace of God, and in humble appreciation for all of the voters of Whitley County, I want to express my thanks and gratitude for this opportunity to serve you as Judge on the Kentucky Court of Appeals. I will do my very best to always maintain the trust that has been placed in me and to maintain the respect and integrity of this office.

In the words of John F. Kennedy, “As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them.”

It is my intent to live up to the honor that has been bestowed upon me. I know that this election win would not have been possible without the efforts and work of so many too many to name here and I would be afraid of leaving someone out. I appreciate those who gave their advice, support, contributions and endorsements. I intend to work hard in service to Whitley County and Kentucky and to each person herein.

Thank you all so very much.

Jacqueline M. Caldwell

Judge Elect,

Kentucky Court of Appeals

3rd Judicial District, 1st Division